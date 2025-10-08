At Corps Commanders Conference, Pakistan Army top brass vows zero tolerance for instability

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership declared that any attempts to destabilize the nation, whether along its borders or within, will face an immediate and decisive response, ISPR said.

The statement was issued during 272nd Corps Commanders Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, signals zero tolerance for provocations.

Military officials highlighted the rising danger posed by terrorism, criminal networks, and their political backers, calling it a “serious threat” to the country’s stability and public safety. “Such threats will no longer be tolerated,” the leadership emphasized, promising full-scale measures to neutralize them.

Adding to its show of strength, the military welcomed the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia, describing it as a game-changer for regional security and strategic cooperation. The conference underscored that Pakistan is ready to confront any challenge, protect its sovereignty, and safeguard national interests at all costs.