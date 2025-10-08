Rafales shot by Pakistan take center stage at Indian Air Force Day

NEW DELHI – Another shocking and embarrassing turn for Modi government, as Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed Rafale fighters during its 93rd Air Force Day parade at Hindon Airbase, and aircraft that were shot down by Pakistan during the May 2025 clashes.

The parade was intended to showcase IAF’s aerial supremacy with Sukhoi jets, S-400 missile systems, and C-295 Globemaster transport aircraft, but instead drew global attention to military humiliation.

During parade, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh recounted IAF’s delusional achievements, from defending Kashmir in 1947 and providing air support in the 1965 war, to executing the fictional Balakot strike and Operation Sindoor.

Yet recent May 7 air strikes sparked internet reactions in India’s defense narrative. Pakistani J-10C and JF-17 downed seven Rafales and other jets, exploiting critical intelligence failure regarding the range of Chinese-made PL-15 missile. Indian pilots had been misled to believe the missile’s reach was limited, giving them false confidence, a miscalculation that proved costly and made it to history books.

The incident caused international embarrassment for war mongering Indian media and government with analysts questioning effectiveness of Western military hardware against newer Chinese-designed systems deployed by Pakistan.

Modi government, which is already under scrutiny for defense preparedness, now faces global mockery as the display of same Rafales in the parade inadvertently highlighted India’s vulnerability.

IAF’s Air Force Day celebrations continue in two parts, with aerial demonstrations of fighter jets and helicopters scheduled in Guwahati on November 9. Despite grandeur, the shadow of May 2025 clashes lingers, serving as stark reminder of the unexpected turn of events in the region’s aerial warfare dynamics.