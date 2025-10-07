‘Not a Single Pakistani Jet Shot Down in May Clashes with India’: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made it clear that Indian forces failed to shoot down a single Pakistani aircraft in May clashes when both nuclear-armed nations exchanged deepest strikes.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan’s military development strategy prioritizes effective and operational platforms, along with indigenous technology. He added that while Pakistan is open to acquiring technology from any source , it does not intend to engage in an arms race with India.

“Pakistan has never attempted to manipulate or hide data or facts. In the Maraka-e-Haq, India could not bring down a single Pakistani aircraft,” he said, reaffirming the credibility of the country’s military record.

Army spokesperson also highlighted performance of Pakistan’s weapon systems during the conflict, including Chinese-made platforms integrated into the Pakistani armed forces. Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump had recently confirmed that seven Indian aircraft were shot down during the engagements. According to the report, Pakistan’s Chinese-made J-10C fighters were responsible for downing multiple Indian Air Force aircraft, including Rafale jets.

Bloomberg further noted that Pakistan had recently inducted Z-10ME attack helicopter into its arsenal, complementing existing fleet of Chinese weapons and US-made F-16 fighter jets.

ISPR chief’s statement shows Pakistan’s focus on strengthening its defense capabilities with a mix of domestic and imported technology while maintaining a defensive posture in the region.