Who is Sohail Afridi, the newly nominated KP Chief Minister?

PESHAWAR – PTI founder Imran Khan’s newly nominated Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, was elected for the first time from PK-70.

According to reports, Afridi hails from District Khyber and will be the first Chief Minister from the region. He previously served as President of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in KP.

In the current government, he worked as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works before being appointed Minister for Higher Education following a cabinet reshuffle.

Afridi holds a BS degree in Economics and is a businessman by profession. In the general elections, he secured a decisive victory over PML-N’s Bilawal Afridi, JUI’s Hameedullah Jan Afridi, and other opponents.