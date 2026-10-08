Long queues at emission test points anger motorists

LAHORE – A long queue of vehicles at an emission testing centre in Begumpura has left motorists frustrated, with many complaining about hours-long waits.

More than one kilometre of cars was seen lined up outside the centre as motorists waited for their turn to get their vehicles tested. The situation caused anger among the public, particularly those who had been waiting since the evening.

One motorist said he reached the centre at around 6am but was still waiting for his turn. “I have been here for hours, and there is no clear indication of when my vehicle will be tested,” he said.

Motorists urged the authorities to improve the testing process and increase staff at busy centres to reduce waiting times and prevent inconvenience to the public.