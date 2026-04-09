Babar Azam breaks records with stellar knock in PSL 11 Clash

Babar Azam delivered a stunning batting performance for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in an important match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, breaking Chris Gayle’s record and also surpassing Kamran Akmal’s record, while several team records were also set.

At the National Stadium Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi opted for aggressive batting against Karachi Kings. In a record partnership for the second wicket, Kusal Mendis and captain Babar Azam took the team’s total to 191 runs, which included a century by Mendis and a half-century by Babar.

Kusal Mendis scored 109 runs off 52 balls, hitting 14 fours and 4 sixes, while Babar Azam remained unbeaten with 87 runs off 51 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes.

During his 87-run innings against the Kings, Babar Azam broke Chris Gayle’s record for becoming the fastest player in T20 cricket history to reach 12,000 runs. He also surpassed the record for the most 50-plus scores for Peshawar Zalmi.

Babar Azam achieved the milestone of 12,000 T20 runs in just 338 matches, setting a new record, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle had reached the mark in 345 matches. Babar accomplished this feat with 11 centuries and 99 half-centuries to his name.