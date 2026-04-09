FBISE Matric Exams Postponed at THESE Centers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Exams scheduled for April 9, and 10 at three examination centers located in Islamabad’s Red Zone have been suddenly postponed due to ongoing diplomatic activities in the capital.

The delay in exams sparked concerns among students and parents. Authorities said new dates will be announced later. According to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (Islamabad), examinations at Center A and Center B at Islamabad Model School for Boys, G-6/4 have been postponed.

Similarly, exams scheduled for April 9 and April 10 at Islamabad Model School for Girls, Prime Minister Staff Colony, G-5 will also not take place.

The notification has advised all concerned students to wait for the announcement of a revised examination schedule.

Officials say the decision was taken in light of heightened security arrangements in the Red Zone due to ongoing diplomatic engagements in Islamabad.

Islamabad is under an unprecedented security lockdown ahead of major diplomatic sitting in Islamabad. Several key locations have been barricaded with containers, and Rangers and Army personnel have been deployed across the city. The extraordinary security measures come ahead of arrival of United States and Iranian delegations, who are discussing major talks.