Metro Bus service suspended partially in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In light of upcoming US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, authorities have announced a partial suspension of the Metro Bus service in the twin cities.

According to Metro Bus officials, the service will now operate only between Saddar Station and PIMS Hospital, while the service from PIMS to Pak Secretariat has been suspended.

The move comes on the instructions of the district administration to ensure security in the federal capital and prevent any unexpected incidents.

Officials acknowledged that commuters may face travel difficulties during this period and urged the public to cooperate with the authorities.

Meanwhile, commuters in twin cities are advised to follow new traffic advisory as federal capital is gearing up for high-stakes diplomatic negotiations between US and Iran.

Islamabad Traffic Police issued a special traffic diversion plan to keep the city moving, and citizens are advised to limit movement over weekend.

From Peshawar to Rawalpindi: Use Faisal Mor, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat Road.

From Lahore to Peshawar: Take Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.

Citizens from G-5, F-6, and G-6 heading to Rawalpindi should take 9th Avenue.

Vehicles heading to Zero Point will be diverted to 9th Avenue.

Those going to Rawalpindi are advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, and GT Road.

Traffic will be rerouted via Saddar Road and 9th Avenue.

The Zero Point to Faisal Avenue to Coral Chowk expressway will be completely closed in both directions.

Vehicles moving to Faisal Avenue should use 9th Avenue Signal via Stadium Road.

Peshawar to Lahore: Use Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fatah Jang Motorway.

Heavy traffic from Lahore GT Road to Islamabad/Rawalpindi: Use Chak Beli Road via Chakri Motorway.

On 9th and 10th April, all types of heavy traffic will be banned from entering Islamabad. All routes in the Red Zone will be completely closed for all traffic.