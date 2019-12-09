Pakistan's Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman to receive China's highest award
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:34 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman to receive China's highest award
Share

ISLAMABAD – Leading Pakistani scientist Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award by Chinese President next month.

The International Science and Technology Cooperation Award will be presented on January 7 in recognition of Dr. Rehman's outstanding services in the field of chemistry.

Earlier, this international award has been given to many of the world's leading scientists including Dr. Carlo Rubbia and Dr. Zhores Alferov.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman is one of Pakistan's most award-winning and best scientists. He has received four civil awards, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i- Imtiaz, Hilal-i- Imtiaz and the highest national award "Nishan-i-Imtiaz".

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has more than 1250 international publications, including 341 books in the United States and Europe.

China and Malaysia established major research centers in their name in recognition of their international reputation.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr