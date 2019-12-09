Pakistan's Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman to receive China's highest award

ISLAMABAD – Leading Pakistani scientist Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award by Chinese President next month.

The International Science and Technology Cooperation Award will be presented on January 7 in recognition of Dr. Rehman's outstanding services in the field of chemistry.

Earlier, this international award has been given to many of the world's leading scientists including Dr. Carlo Rubbia and Dr. Zhores Alferov.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman is one of Pakistan's most award-winning and best scientists. He has received four civil awards, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i- Imtiaz, Hilal-i- Imtiaz and the highest national award "Nishan-i-Imtiaz".

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has more than 1250 international publications, including 341 books in the United States and Europe.

China and Malaysia established major research centers in their name in recognition of their international reputation.