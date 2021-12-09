Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.74 per unit

08:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs4.74 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021.

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers of all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) will pay the FCA with the bill for December 2021. 

The Rs4.74 increase will put an additional burden of Rs60 billion on consumers.

It is pertinent to mention that distribution companies sold 10.98 billion units during October.

“While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification read.

Earlier this week, Nepra approved a hike in the price of electricity for Karachi, increasing the rate by Rs3.75 per unit.

