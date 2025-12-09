Good News for Job Seekers as Govt increases Age Limit from 28 to 33 Years

KARACHI – Amid uncertainty and dashed hopes, there is some relief for thousands of aspiring candidates. Sindh government raised upper age limit for government jobs from 28 to 33 years, offering 5-year lifeline to overaged candidates.

For young professionals who feared their chances were gone, this decision feels like a door reopening to long-held ambitions of serving in the public sector.

The provincial administration approved fresh age relaxations for government recruitment, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of candidates who had grown overage during years of hiring bans.

A formal notification issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department and signed by Section Officer-II Nadeem Ahmed, comes after approval from Sindh Cabinet, signaling a new era for public-sector job aspirants in the province.

For positions recruited through IBA Sukkur, the upper age limit has been increased from 28 to 33 years, providing 5-year age relaxation. Officials stressed that this step is aimed at supporting deserving candidates who were previously unable to apply due to prolonged hiring restrictions.

Meanwhile, for positions under Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), the upper age limit has been revised to 30 years, with a two-year relaxation granted in line with Supreme Court directives. The move comes after period of disappointment for aspiring candidates, as the government previously abolished age relaxations, leaving thousands of young hopefuls unable to compete.

The decision shows strong commitment to giving talented candidates their long-overdue opportunities and strengthening the province’s workforce.