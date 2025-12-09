Pakistan’s workers remittances hit $16.1 billion in four months of FY2026

KARACHI – Pakistan has recorded a significant increase of 9.3 percent in workers’ remittances in first four months of fiscal year 2025-26 compared to the same period last year.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that an inflow of $16.1 billion remittances was recorded while it was $14.8 billion during last year.

Furthermore, the workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.2 billion during November 2025. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 9.4 percent on y/y basis.

Remittances inflows during November 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($753.0 million), United Arab Emirates ($675.0 million), United Kingdom ($481.1million) and United States of America ($277.1 million).

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved nearly $1.3 billion for Pakistan in a boost to nation’s foreign reserves. Under $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Pakistan is set to receive over $1 billion, alongside more than $20 million from the $1.3 billion Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

With this latest release, the total IMF support to Pakistan now reaches $3.3 billion, a critical move officials say will stabilize the economy and underpin urgent fiscal reforms.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is turning to the United States for backing in revitalizing its power sector. Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari met US Ambassador Natalie Baker to seek assistance in engaging US-based multilateral development partners and international financial institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, aiming to remove obstacles that have hindered sustainable growth in the energy sector.

Authorities stress that these combined financial and diplomatic efforts could be a game-changer for Pakistan, potentially stabilizing the economy while paving the way for a stronger, more resilient power sector.