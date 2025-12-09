Quetta on High Alert as Section 144 imposed amid Security Crackdown

QUETTA – Balochistan’s government has been put on edge as the government enforces sweeping restrictions under Section 144, citing rising security threats ahead of the year-end.

The crackdown, in effect until December 22, 2025, bans weapons, tinted vehicles, unregistered motorcycles, and even pillion riding.

Public gatherings of more than five people, rallies, and processions are strictly forbidden, while masks or face coverings in public are completely banned. Authorities also declared transport of acid and explosives within the city illegal.

Police, Levies, and Frontier Corps are on high alert, tasked with ensuring strict compliance. Those flouting the rules could face serious legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Quetta will submit daily reports to monitor the enforcement, signaling the government’s zero-tolerance stance on security violations. Quetta residents are urged to stay vigilant as the city braces for a tense fortnight ahead.