Ali Mustafa Dar appointed Punjab CM’s adviser on AI and Innovation

LAHORE – The Punjab government has appointed Ali Mustafa Dar as Adviser to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Artificial Intelligence and Special Initiatives, establishing a new department to drive innovation-led policies and AI-based projects across the province.

Advisers hold the status and powers of provincial cabinet ministers and can attend Punjab Assembly sessions under existing laws.

In his new role, Ali will focus on projects that enhance governance, create jobs, and improve public service delivery, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies and AI solutions.

Ali has a strong academic background in science and technology, earning a Software Engineering degree from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) and studying at University College London (UCL). He completed his early education at Aitchison College, Lahore, before moving to the UK in 2000.

Since the PML-N’s 2024 election victory, Ali has contributed extensively through pro-bono work, facilitating high-level international engagements and encouraging investment in Pakistan. His global experience and networks have helped bring senior business figures in tech and real estate to visit Islamabad and Lahore.