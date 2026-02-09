Are Israel-Backed Proxies behind Deadly Suicide Attack in Islamabad Imam Bargah?

ISLAMABAD – Over 30 Pakistani worshippers were killed and nearly 170 injured in a suicide bombing at a mosque adjoining an Imambargah in Islamabad’s suburban area of Terlai on February 6, in a deadliest attack in the federal capital in recent years.

Amid the probe, Pakistan’s Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif directly accused Israel of backing militant proxies responsible for regional terror operations. On Monday, Asif shared a message on social media platform X from user The Resonance (@Partisan_12), stating “Proxies (operatives) do not attack their patrons because their loyalty lies with them.”

Though he did not explicitly mention the Tarlai attack, his statement strongly implied Israel’s involvement. He added “Most of the terrorist groups active inside and around our region are linked with Israel.”

The original post by The Resonance included a map of the Middle East, with Israel and several surrounding countries circled in red, accompanied by the stark warning “Reminder: ISIS has attacked every country around Israel.”

The attack has been claimed by Daesh , which Pakistani authorities say has operational links to Afghanistan. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the arrest of an ISIS mastermind from Afghanistan, stating: “The planning and training for this entire incident was carried out by ISIS Afghanistan and took place inside Afghanistan.”

Islamabad repeatedly accused Delhi-backed terrorist networks operating from Afghanistan of orchestrating attacks on Pakistani soil, a claim Afghanistan consistently denies. Rising militant attacks have further strained ties between the two neighbors, with Pakistan closing border crossings with Afghanistan since October 2025.

This attack comes amid heightened regional tensions and Pakistan’s ongoing criticism of Israel, including calls to hold it accountable for war crimes against humanity in Gaza.

As nation mourns victims of Terlai attack, officials continue to investigate complex international links, highlighting the deadly web of terrorism spanning the region.