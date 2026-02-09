Latest

Deadline for Saudi visa biometrics extended for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims

By Web Desk
7:20 pm | Feb 9, 2026
ISLAMABAD – The deadline for completing biometric verification for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims has been further extended.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the deadline for Saudi visa biometrics has been extended, allowing pilgrims to complete the process until February 17.

The spokesperson advised pilgrims to complete the Saudi visa biometric process from home through the mobile application, as biometric verification is mandatory for obtaining a Saudi visa.

