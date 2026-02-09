Over 200 PTI Workers arrested amid shutdown call over ‘Election Rigging’

QUETTA – At least 200 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) were arrested on Sunday in Balochistan’s capital Quetta for participating in protests against alleged election rigging.

The arrests came under Section 144, which had been imposed to prevent large gatherings. SSP Operations Quetta, Asif Khan, said authorities acted to maintain law and order as protesters attempted to disrupt the city.

The protests were organized by Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan), which called for a city-wide shutdown. In response, Quetta and multiple other cities in Balochistan witnessed a “shutter-down” and wheel-jam strike. All major commercial centers remained closed, a rare occurrence on a Sunday, as Quetta’s traders usually observe their weekly holiday on Fridays.

Protesters blocked major roads connecting Quetta to surrounding areas and set up barricades on key highways, causing severe disruption to traffic. Police responded with tear gas shells to disperse the crowds and carried out mass arrests of those violating Section 144.

Most of the arrested protesters were affiliated with PKMAP, though a significant number were from PTI. Traffic in Quetta city and on national highways linking northern regions was severely affected throughout the day.

Adding to the chaos, mobile phone internet services in Quetta were suspended around 2:00 PM, only to be restored at 9:30 PM, leaving residents and businesses cut off from digital communication for several hours.