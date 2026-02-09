Soft Skills Certificate Mandatory under New Rule for Pakistani Workers Abroad!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed influx of workers heading to Gulf and other countries. Under the new update, job seekers must complete Soft Skills Certification before going abroad.

From communication to workplace etiquette, this new rule aims to equip workers for success, and it’s already changing the way thousands plan their overseas careers.

Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BIEE), Islamabad issued an important advisory for Pakistanis seeking employment abroad. The government has mandated the completion of a Soft Skills Certification for all individuals aiming to work in European and Gulf countries.

Soft Skills Certificate Rule for Pakistanis

According to notification, all Pakistanis traveling to European countries for employment must have a Soft Skills Certification. Similarly, for Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, the certification will be compulsory from March 1, 2026.

The directive applies to all individuals traveling through European employment promoters as well as Pakistanis securing jobs directly in these countries. Certification must be completed before proceeding with any professional development or employment arrangements.

To get Soft Skills Certification, applicants must use the OEC (Overseas Employment Corporation) app, PakSoftSkills, or access the official platform at:

https://softskills.oec.gov.pk