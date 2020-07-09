PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, infectious treatment center today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center today (Thursday).

According to Radio Pakistan, the 250-bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record forty days. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with the figure now reaching 145,311.

As per the National Command and Operation Center, the number of active COVID cases in the country are now 90,554.

Around 3,359 people tested positive of 24,333 tests conducted over the last twenty-four hours. Sixty-one people lost lives due to the virus during the last twenty-four hours.

Out of 1,568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 are occupied across the country.