PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, infectious treatment center today
Web Desk
10:30 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, infectious treatment center today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center today (Thursday).

According to Radio Pakistan, the 250-bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record forty days. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with the figure now reaching 145,311.

As per the National Command and Operation Center, the number of active COVID cases in the country are now 90,554.

Around 3,359 people tested positive of 24,333 tests conducted over the last twenty-four hours. Sixty-one people lost lives due to the virus during the last twenty-four hours.

Out of 1,568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 are occupied across the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan to reopen educational institutions in ...
05:57 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
UN publicises 3rd communication to India on ...
05:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
NADRA DG sacked from post
05:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah remembered on death ...
03:51 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
PM Imran opens Islamabad infectious diseases ...
02:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity amid ...
02:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities demand justice for Sadaf Zahra
03:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr