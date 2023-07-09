Fatima Jinnah’s death anniversary being observed today

ISLAMABAD – The 56th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is being observed today with great respect and reverence.

Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan.

She worked side by side with her brother Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

Fatima Jinnah is referred as the Madar-i-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi and passed away on July 9, 1967. Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.