Iranian Rial to PKR Open Market Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 July 2026

Iranian rial continues to remain in demand in Pakistan’s open currency market over recent weeks. Currency traders link buying to growing local demand, although official interbank exchange rates remain different from open market prices.

Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee

In Pakistan’s open currency market, 10 million Iranian rials (one crore) are currently being traded for around Rs7,500 to 8,000, although rates may vary depending on market demand, supply, and the exchange company.

Pakistani Rupees Iranian Rials 10 Lakh (1,000,000 IRR) PKR 750 – 800 50 Lakh (5,000,000 IRR) PKR 3,750 – 4,000 1 Crore (10,000,000 IRR) PKR 7,500-8000

Market observers say exchange rates in the open market can fluctuate throughout the day depending on demand and supply. Traders are advised to confirm the latest rates with authorized exchange dealers before carrying out any transactions

Iranian rial continues to face severe pressure amid persistent economic challenges, leaving the currency at historically weak levels against major international currencies, particularly the US dollar. Economists attribute the rial’s prolonged decline to a combination of high inflation, international sanctions, pressure on foreign exchange reserves, trade restrictions, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

According to recent open market trends in Iran, the US dollar is currently trading between approximately 1.75 million and 1.7565 million Iranian rials. The wide trading range reflects continued volatility in the foreign exchange market and growing uncertainty surrounding the country’s economic outlook.

The open market exchange rate is closely monitored because it plays a key role in commercial and financial transactions. Most import and export businesses, along with private currency exchanges, rely on open market rates rather than official exchange rates, making them a more accurate indicator of market sentiment.

Currency experts advise traders, businesses, and travelers to verify the latest open market exchange rates before carrying out any transaction. They also recommend exchanging currency only through licensed exchange companies and authorized financial institutions to ensure transparency and compliance with applicable regulations.