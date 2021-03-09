Another Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
SRINAGAR – An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
The solider shot himself while at service at an army camp in Kachhal area of Kupwara district on Tuesday.
In the latest event, the number of such incidents among army troops and police personnel now total 494 since January 2007.
Earlier on Thursday, three Indian soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, committed suicide in a span of 24-hours in the occupied territory.
