Punjab Police introduce app to monitor FIR registration

LAHORE – Police in Punjab have decided to introduce a new app for monitoring all stages from application receipt to FIR registration at the front desk in an effort to eliminate delays and create a hassle-free FIR registration process.

Initially, the app would be launched in Kasur as a pilot project.

In the app, the time of application receipt and registration of case at the front desk could be seen with just one click which will help identify perpetrators of delay in processing and will be held liable and Departmental and legal proceedings against them could be expedited.

The decision has been taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers including additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Police Force, Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar and other senior officers.

Ghani on the occasion said that the new Citizen Centric Policing and Monitoring System should be launched as soon as possible as a pilot project from Kasur District and this system equipped with new features would be developed by Additional IG Investigation, DIG IT and DPO Kasur together.

After receiving an application regarding robbery, burglary or theft, those responsible for delay in registration would be held accountable, while Additional IG Investigation should brief about the progress made in software for provision to Regional monitoring units by 1st April, he added.