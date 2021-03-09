Gunmen open fire at Punjab University
03:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Two unidentified motorcyclists on Tuesday opened fire at the New Campus of the University of Punjab, gripping people in panic.

After the gunfire erupted, police surrounded the sprawling campus. However, no damage was reported during the terror event, police added.

The motorcyclists escaped after firing. Police have recovered two bullet casings from the crime spot. Further investigations are underway.

This is breaking news, more to follow…

