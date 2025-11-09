Abu Dhabi to Host Idris Elba and 400 Global Changemakers at BRIDGE Summit 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE — Global actor, filmmaker, DJ, and philanthropist Idris Elba will join BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s first and largest debut event dedicated to the future of media, content, and entertainment.

The landmark summit will take place from December 8–10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is set to welcome over 60,000 participants, 400 speakers, and 300 exhibitors from across six continents, uniting the most influential voices shaping the next decade of global storytelling.

Designed as a collaborative platform for creators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders, BRIDGE Summit 2025 will span seven content tracks — Media, Content Creators, Music, Gaming, Marketing, Tech & AI, and Picture — mapping the full spectrum of media and entertainment innovation.

Idris Elba’s participation adds a powerful voice to this dialogue. Known for his multifaceted career spanning film, music, and entrepreneurship, and for his advocacy in youth empowerment, African development, and inclusive creative industries, Elba embodies the Summit’s vision to connect culture, creativity, and technology as drivers of global progress.

“BRIDGE Summit 2025 is more than a global event — it’s the launchpad for a new era of creative collaboration,” said [Name], [Title], BRIDGE Summit. “By bringing together icons like Idris Elba with innovators, policymakers, and investors, we’re shaping the global ecosystem that will define the future of storytelling and entertainment.”

Elba joins an extraordinary lineup of 400 global changemakers representing governments, creative enterprises, and cultural institutions. Together, they will explore how storytelling can drive innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth in a rapidly transforming world.

With its global reach, visionary programming, and cross-sector collaboration, BRIDGE Summit 2025 will position Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for creativity and digital innovation — where the world’s storytellers, technologists, and investors come together to shape the future of content.