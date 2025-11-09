At SIBF 2025, AI Prompt Engineer Sufyan Al Hussein Proves Imagination Can’t Be Automated

SHARJAH — At the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), Iraqi filmmaker and AI prompt engineer Sufyan Al Hussein delivered a compelling reminder to young creatives: while artificial intelligence can assist in creativity, only human imagination gives storytelling its meaning and soul.

Speaking during his workshop “Creative Storytelling in the Age of AI,” Al Hussein — an award-winning content creator with hundreds of thousands of online followers — guided students through the fundamentals of storytelling, from structure and emotion to the power of narrative value. Through vivid examples, he illustrated how stories transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

When Meaning Becomes Value

Opening with the example of Michael Jackson’s Thriller jacket — which sold for $1.8 million in 2011 because of its story — Al Hussein underscored how storytelling creates value. “You can find the same jacket for seventy dollars online,” he said. “But the moment it carries a story, it becomes priceless. Storytelling isn’t just communication. It’s transformation.”

He also cited the Significant Objects Project, where ordinary items gained immense worth when paired with fictional backstories. “A story is hidden in everything — music, movies, pictures, even conversations,” he said. “Once you understand the structure — the rise, the conflict, the resolution — you can apply storytelling to anything you create.”

Keeping Creativity Human

Having lived in the US and Turkey before settling in the UAE five years ago, Al Hussein has built a cross-disciplinary career that blends art and technology. Earlier this year, he competed in the art category of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship held in the UAE.

Discussing the role of AI, he urged participants to view it as a collaborator, not a creator. “AI doesn’t create — it predicts,” he said. “It helps me connect dots and find facts, but the emotion, the imagination, the spark — that still comes from us. The story must stay human.”

Through live demonstrations, Al Hussein showcased how large language models (LLMs) can support brainstorming, research, and creative ideation, while reminding students that the heart of every story is human expression.

Inspiring the Next Generation

For many young attendees, the session was transformative. “I never knew a simple story could make something ordinary feel priceless,” said Rayan Abdalla, 13, from Egypt.

“It was amazing to see how AI can help but not replace our imagination,” added Chris Elie, 13, from Lebanon.

The workshop was part of SIBF 2025’s 12-day programme of workshops, talks, and interactive sessions organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme “Between You and a Book.” The fair runs until November 16.