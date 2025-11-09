‘From Tailor’s Son to Four Marriages’: Rare facts you didn’t know about Allama Iqbal

LAHORE – Pakistanis across the world are paying tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the visionary poet who first dared to imagine separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

As the nation observed a public holiday, tributes poured in from all corners, remembering the man whose words ignited a movement and whose thoughts still shape the country’s soul.

On his 148th birth anniversary, we brings some rare facts about poet of the east.

‘Anti-Nationalist Vision’

Though Iqbal inspired Pakistan’s creation, he was not a nationalist in the modern sense as he envisioned a spiritual community of believers, not a race, or land-based state.

Iqbal Never Recited His Poetry in public

Some historians presented Iqbal as shy about public recitation of his verses. He preferred his works to be read rather than performed.

Several of Iqbal’s notebooks, Persian drafts, and philosophical notes remain unpublished in archives, including the Iqbal Academy in Lahore.

Knighted by the British King

Decades before Pakistan came into being, Iqbal’s brilliance had already caught the world’s attention. In the 1920s, King George V of Britain honored him with the prestigious title of “Sir”, acknowledging his monumental influence in literature, philosophy, and political thought.

His father was Tailor, who was not formally educated

Born into humble circumstances, Iqbal’s father, Sheikh Noor Muhammad, worked as a tailor, while his mother assisted him in his love for learning. Despite financial challenges, the family made education their highest priority. It was Iqbal’s elder brother, Atta Muhammad, who worked tirelessly as a contractor for the British army to fund his sibling’s higher education.

Three or Four Marriages?

Iqbal married multiple times, each chapter revealing a different facet of his life. His first marriage came at just 18, to Karim Bibi, with whom he had two children before they separated.

In 1914, he got hitched to Mukhtar Begum, whose life was tragically cut short during childbirth in 1924. Later, he married Sardar Begum, the mother of his son Javed Iqbal and daughter Muneera Iqbal.

Some historians even suggest that Iqbal married fourth time, a detail that continues to intrigue biographers and admirers alike.

Germany’s Everlasting Tribute to Iqbal

Iqbal’s intellectual journey took him to Germany, where he immersed himself in philosophy and German literature. His time in Europe left an indelible mark not only on his worldview but also on Germany itself.

In the scenic state of Baden-Württemberg, a street along the Neckar River bears his name “Iqbal Ufer”, an enduring reminder of the poet who bridged Eastern and Western thought.

Kashmiri Background

Few knew that Iqbal’s lineage traced back to Kulgam, Kashmir, and that his ancestral roots deeply influenced his poetic voice. He often reflected on his Kashmiri identity, weaving it into his verses with pride and longing.

More than decades after his passing, Allama Iqbal remains a symbol of spiritual awakening, intellectual courage, and national pride. His poetry continues to inspire Pakistanis to strive for self-realization and unity.