KPK inaugurates first ever United Church Forum

PESHAWAR – For the very first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the foundation of United Church Forum (UCF) was laid down here on Friday for promotion of Intra-church, Interfaith Harmony and peace activities for the progress of the country.

The forum would have representation of all the Churches from KP, while a 12 executive members were selected from different Churches.

In the opening ceremony MNA Jamshaid Thomas was the Chief Guest, while Rt. Rev Bishop Humphrey S. Peters, Moderator Church of Pakistan, Rt. Rev. Dr Bishop Ernest Jacob Bishop of AOC, Chairman UCF Rev. Asif Samuel, Pastor Phailboos Ilyas Chairman AOG Churches KP, Augustin Jacob G.S UCF, Pastor Kashif Gill, Pastor Shakeel, Rev Shahzad, Rev Amir Khan, Rev T.M Azam,Munawar Younas, Naseem Ghouri and Mahmood Jan were chosen for the main responsibilities.