NAB seeks cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s travel documents 

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior seeking cancellation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC and passport.

Besides seeking cancelation of PML-N supemo’s travel documents, the anti-graft buster asked the ministry to approach Interpol for extradition of Nawaz Sharif as he was wanted and proclaimed offender in corruption cases.

Last month, the former premier was declared proclaimed offender by an accountability court over his continuous absence in Toshakhana reference.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through advertisement in Al-Aziz and Avenfiled reference over his continuous disappearance.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamir Farooq heard petitions filed by former premier against sentences in the references.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during today’s hearing had pleaded the court to pass orders for publishing advertisement in newspapers to summon the Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz Quaid.

It said that the former premier should be declared absconder if he remained reluctant to appear before the court.

The court ordered that advertisement should be published in newspapers, which are also published in the UK. It added that expenses of the advertisement will be paid by the federal government.

The court remarked that Nawaz Sharif has an opportunity to appear within 30 days after the advertisement, adding that he will be declared absconder if he defies the orders.

Nawaz Sharif is in London for treatment after he was allowed by the courts and the federal government in October 2019.