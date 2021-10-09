Four terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

11:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Four terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in an area of Balochistan, said military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, an intense exchange of fire occurred after FC troops spotted and engaged terrorists move near Awaran, Balochistan.

Security officials have recovered weapons and ammunition.

