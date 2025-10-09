Khawaja Asif blames Afghanistan for cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that terrorism is being carried out from Afghan soil, yet some people here hesitate to condemn it.

He said martyrs are falling daily — talk about that and show solidarity; we can debate our politics tomorrow or any other day.

“I went to Afghanistan and told them that terrorism is being carried out from your territory into our country. We asked them to shut down those hideouts. They replied: ‘Give us one billion and we will settle them in the western provinces,’” he said.

Khawaja Asif added that they have repeatedly held talks with Afghan authorities but achieved no meaningful success. “It has come to this point: our children were martyred yesterday and today, so we must speak with one voice and stand with our armed forces on this issue.”

He said, “Just as we defeated India before, they are still licking their wounds. On this single issue we must show unity with our martyrs and veterans.”

He proposed sending a delegation to Kabul to speak with its rulers, saying the situation has become intolerable. “Six to seven million people are settled on our soil — some are in transport business, some in contracting — and they are drilling holes in the very plate they eat from.”

Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan’s patience has run out, and repeated that some here are reluctant to condemn these actions. “We cannot afford to politicize this. The world respects our armed forces; those with power must openly stand with the military and the citizens.”