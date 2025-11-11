Jazz tops PTA Complaint List as consumers blast Network’s ‘Poor Service’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani largest telecom operator with 73 million subscribers has once again drawn public criticism after topping PTA’s September 2025 complaint rankings, emerging as most complained-about network.

Despite holding almost one third of market total consumers, Jazz received hundreds of complaints, far more than any other operator showing users frustration over poor service quality and unreliable internet.

Data shared by Telecom authority shows around 5000 telecom complaints nationwide in September 2025. While the authority achieved 96.73% resolution rate, the data reveals that nearly one in every three complaints came from Jazz users alone.

Telenor was second with over 950 complaints, followed by Zong with 761, and Ufone with 671, making it the least complained-about network.

Operator Total Complaints Jazz 1,522 Telenor 953 Zong 761 Ufone 671

Jazz continues to remained at top of grim list, showing service issues that the company has yet to address effectively.

Consumer dissatisfaction with Jazz spilled over onto social media platforms, where users have been complaining about slow internet speeds, frequent network outages, and dropped calls. Many argue that despite being Pakistan’s largest telecom operator, Jazz has failed to maintain service standards in both urban and rural regions.

PTA said it remains committed to ensuring consumer protection through its Complaint Management System and toll-free helpline (0800-55055).

Jazz may be closing complaints fast, but users are reopening new ones just as quickly,” said a telecom expert. “That suggests fundamental flaws in service delivery rather than isolated issues.”

With 1,522 complaints in a single month, the modus operandi in the market is now being questioned for wrong reasons. Analysts believe that unless the operator invests more in network upgrades, transparent billing, and customer support, its image as a “leading network” could further erode.