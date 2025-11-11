Court orders Blocking of PTI Leaders’ passports in Nov 26 Protest Case

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram and ordered blocking of passports of senior PTI figures Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul in connection with cases related to the party’s November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted proceedings related to multiple PTI leaders allegedly involved in the protest demonstrations. During the hearing, the court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Waqas Akram, citing his absence and non-compliance with earlier summons.

The court also directed the relevant authorities to immediately block the passports of Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul and to submit a compliance report before the court.

The judge instructed that the matter be followed up promptly and summoned all parties to appear at the next hearing, which has been adjourned until December 3.

The orders mark the latest development in the ongoing legal proceedings against several PTI leaders facing charges related to alleged violations during the November 26 protest.