LONDON – The London High Court has ordered Adil Raja to pay £350,000 (approximately 14 crore Pakistani rupees) in damages for leveling baseless, malicious and false allegations against Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer.

The case dates back to June 2022, when Adil Raja made multiple serious allegations against Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer.

However, the court found no evidence to support these claims. During the proceedings, the judge remarked that the damages claimed by Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer, set at £50,000, were modest given the gravity of the accusations.

The judge suggested that the damages should have been much higher, considering the serious nature of the allegations.

In the court’s judgment, it was also pointed out that Adil Raja had failed to provide any proof of his claims, including allegations related to the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif and the involvement of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer’s legal team expressed satisfaction with the judgment, which not only vindicated their client but also sent a strong message about the consequences of making false accusations without substantiation.