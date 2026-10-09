Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia under mutual defence pact, says Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan has said that the sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain (the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah) must be protected under all circumstances, adding that Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defence agreement.

During his weekly media briefing in Islamabad, the spokesperson said the October 2 attack on the Taibah Power Distribution Station was a serious provocation. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and protection, stressing that the sanctity of the two holy mosques must be safeguarded at all costs.

Pakistan Ready to Resume Mediation Between US and Iran if Needed

The Foreign Office spokesperson said discussions between the United States and Iran were continuing on seven points, adding that Washington had also shared its position on Iran’s seven-point proposal.

He said direct contacts between the United States and Iran were the result of Pakistan’s mediation efforts. An Islamabad memorandum of understanding was already in place, and some of the points under discussion were consistent with it.

Pakistan and other key countries continued to play a role in efforts to resolve the US-Iran dispute, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan wanted to promote direct engagement between Washington and Tehran, reduce tensions and resolve the dispute through dialogue. He added that Pakistan was ready to resume its mediation efforts if required.

Terrorism Originating from Afghanistan a Serious Threat to Pakistan, Neighbours

Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said terrorism emanating from Afghanistan posed a serious threat to neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had expressed its concerns over terrorism originating from Afghanistan at the Moscow Format meeting.

According to the spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban delegation did not agree to retain the position on terrorism reflected in the previous Moscow Format communiqué.

He stressed that terrorism emanating from Afghanistan was not merely a matter of words for Pakistan but a national security concern.

The spokesperson said it was too early to decide whether Pakistan would participate in the next Moscow Format meeting.

India Cannot Change Disputed Status of Jammu and Kashmir Through Unilateral Actions: FO

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan rejected India’s attempts to incorporate disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir into its maps.

He said India’s unilateral cartographic actions had no legal validity and violated relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

No unilateral Indian action could alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir or undermine the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Pakistan Demands Probe into Killing of Two Citizens by Indian Border Force

The Foreign Office spokesperson said two Pakistani citizens were killed by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on October 2.

He said India’s Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office on October 3 over the killings.

Pakistan demanded an immediate, transparent and credible investigation into the incident, along with appropriate legal and disciplinary action against those responsible.

Islamabad also called on New Delhi to share the findings of the investigation and exercise restraint, urging India to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.