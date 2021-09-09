PM Imran for enhanced coordination to achieve targets under National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday emphasized upon the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve various short, medium and long-term target set under the revised National Action Plan.

The premier stating this while chairing a meeting of Apex Committee of NAP which was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Interior, Information, COAS, DG-ISI, NSA, CMs of the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, PM AJ&K, Federal Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, IGs and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan. The meeting took into account the latest developments especially situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country.

The Committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including federation, provinces and law-enforcement agencies.

It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be set for each target with delineated timelines.

It was decided to fast track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial & civil reforms, capacity building of LEAs, counter violent extremism & other issues having direct bearing on national security.

In order to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues, it was decided to set-up a National Crisis Information Management Cell with ministries of Interior and Information as lead bodies.

The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure fool-proof security of the foreigners especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country.

It reviewed internal situation especially some recent incidents involving law and order. It was resolved that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and miscreants would be dealt with full force of the law.

PM Khan stated that the nation has paid a huge price in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He paid glowing tributes to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security.