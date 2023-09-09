Search

Daily Horoscope - 9 September 2023

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 9 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may find this day as an excellent day for important discussions with bosses and authority figures at workplace. You should understand the realities behind the-scenes to plan for future. Stay blessed and stay calm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This day helps you to move ahead with plans you might have been nurturing in the past. This is a practical day to deal with the details of planning either a trip, or something related to further education, medicine or the law. Try to listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced. Stay positive and focus work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to deal with banking functions, inheritances and anything to do with shared property, taxes and debt because discussions with others will flow smoothly. Family members will be supportive to you. Stay positive to achieve targets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, you may have a serious discussion with a partner or close friend on relationship. This day may be practical and enjoyable. This is an excellent day to discuss important issues and make plans for the future. This day helps you to plan travelling. You may start new courses and education today. Stay blessed and stay calm.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today, all your business and finance are favored for your job. Someone older or more experienced might have financial advice for you. This is a good day to deal with banking matters as well as your own personal wealth or possessions. Enjoy a trip with family.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today, you may find this day a lovely day for you. You may start a discussion with someone older or wiser to remain helpful. You may find support within family for your kids, sports, social events or a planned vacation. You have to plans to socialize and enjoy the company of others either later today or tomorrow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This day will guide you to start healthy family discussions. You have to understand an older family member positive input. You might need to research some information from the past in order to implement current plans. Enjoy the company of creative and artistic people at workplace. Stay positive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to enjoy school friends and interacting with clubs, groups and organizations because your persuasive powers are excellent. You might teach or give advice, especially about sports, kids and future social events. You make an excellent impression on others today. Stay calm and focused.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re in the driver’s seat today, especially when it comes to financial matters or issues related to earnings, shopping or handling your possessions. You might spend money or buy something to help secure your home base or to help a family member.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have face different challenges at workplace .When this occurs, although it tends to heighten your emotions, it also slightly improves your good fortune and decisiveness. Stay positive and optimist.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today, you have to start new discussions with friends, especially a female acquaintance. This day reminds you to discuss practical matters, fundraising and how to spend a specific amount of money with dearest family members. All friends and family will cooperate with your desire to set some goals for the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today, this is a wonderful day for practical as well as friendly discussions with partners, spouses and friends. You will also be skilled at speaking to members of the general public or dealing with groups and organizations. Stay positive and keep striving for success.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

11:21 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 9 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650

