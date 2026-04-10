Medical student commits suicide over harassment by teacher in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS – A third-year student at a private medical college in Mirpurkhas committed suicide over harassment by her teacher.

Her family alleged that she was being harassed by a college teacher.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has requested records from the medical college in Mirpurkhas regarding the mysterious death of medical student Fahmida Laghari.

The council has also sought the provincial government’s inquiry report on the matter.

PM&DC emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward harassment of students, warning that faculty members or institutions found guilty will face strict action. Council President Professor Rizwan Taj announced that the disciplinary committee will take up the case, and students can directly report complaints to the harassment committee.

“Failure to provide a safe educational environment is a violation of regulations. Harassment, threats, or misconduct toward students will be dealt with severely. The safety and mental well-being of students are our top priority,” Professor Taj said.

Anti-harassment committees are mandatory in all medical and dental colleges across the country.