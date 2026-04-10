Rizwan opts to field as Rawalpindi face Quetta in PSL 11 clash

KARACHI – In the 18th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Edition 11, Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

The match is being played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, where Rawalpindi captain Mohammad Rizwan invited Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, to bat first.

Both teams have played four matches each in PSL 11 so far. Quetta Gladiators have secured one win, while Rawalpindi are yet to register a victory.

Quetta currently sit sixth on the points table, while Rawalpindi are placed eighth.