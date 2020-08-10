COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize performance of ISI
Web Desk
09:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize performance of ISI
Share

RAWALPINID – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters in Islamabad.

COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country.

Army chief appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
National Minorities Day being marked today  
09:32 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB today 
08:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges ...
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize ...
09:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr