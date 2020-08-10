COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize performance of ISI

RAWALPINID – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters in Islamabad.

COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country.

Army chief appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl.