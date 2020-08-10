COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize performance of ISI
09:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Share
RAWALPINID – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters in Islamabad.
COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country.
Army chief appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl.
- PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT on August 1310:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
- Four family members electrocuted to death in Sheikhupura10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
-
-
- otton can help in economic breakthrough for Pakistan, says food ...11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising body shaming03:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on ...03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020