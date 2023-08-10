Karachi Weather Update

KARACHI – Sultry weather is expected in most districts in the country’s southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi, while gusty and dust-raising winds are also likely in the evening.

Karachi Rain Update

As the city of over 20 million will face partly cloudy weather, Met Office has predicted chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in coastal areas.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 29°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, and wind blew at over 30km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 88 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 129 on Thursday, which was said to be unhealthy for human beings. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.

In the fresh advisory, Met Office said weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

It said gusty, and dust-raising winds are likely in central and southern parts of the country during afternoon.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan in last 24 hours while rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.