Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs277,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs858 to reach Rs237,826 in local market.

The precious commodity also registered upward trend in the international market as per ounce rate moved up by $10, with new price hitting $2,662.

Meanwhile, price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged as Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,000 to reach Rs276,400. Similarly, the price 10-gram increased by Rs1,714, with new rate settling at Rs236,968.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 10 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 279.1
Euro EUR 290.35 293.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 354.05
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 177.3 179.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.75 905.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 717.43 725.93
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

