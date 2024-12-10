Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs277,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs858 to reach Rs237,826 in local market.

The precious commodity also registered upward trend in the international market as per ounce rate moved up by $10, with new price hitting $2,662.

Meanwhile, price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged as Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,000 to reach Rs276,400. Similarly, the price 10-gram increased by Rs1,714, with new rate settling at Rs236,968.