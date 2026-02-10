Lahore, Karachi Weather Update – 10 Feb 2026

LAHORE – Lahore and Karachi are set to experience cold weather over the next few days, according to the latest forecast. In Lahore, humidity remains relatively high at 83%, with the minimum temperature around 11°C. On Tuesday, the city is expected to see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging between 10–12°C.

Punjab capitla will remain sunny on Wednesday, as temperatures dip further to 8–10°C, while Thursday is forecast to be even colder, with bright sunshine and temperatures hovering between 7–9°C, signaling a stronger winter chill.

Meanwhile, Karachi continues to experience milder winter conditions despite very high humidity levels of 95%. The minimum temperature stands at 18°C. The port city is expected to enjoy sunny weather throughout the week, with temperatures ranging from 17–19°C on Tuesday, 15–17°C on Wednesday, and 14–16°C on Thursday.

Cooler nights are expected, but daytime conditions will remain pleasant. A sharp cold wave has tightened its grip across the country, bringing biting cold, powerful winds, rain, and snowfall to several regions as a westerly weather system continues to dominate the upper parts of Pakistan.

Most districts of the province are experiencing cold and dry conditions, but the calm will not last everywhere. Light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected to lash Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat, raising the risk of slippery roads and reduced visibility. In the northern hill stations, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, the weather is set to turn harsher, with rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall forecast, intensifying the winter chill.

Adding to the discomfort, strong daytime winds are likely to sweep through central and southern districts, further lowering temperatures and making conditions feel colder than recorded.

The cold wave will persist across most parts of the country with dry but piercing weather, while isolated spells of rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hilly terrain, are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar region.

Conditions will remain predominantly cold and dry nationwide, turning extremely cold and partly cloudy in mountainous areas, where winter is expected to maintain its firm hold.

The severity of the cold is already evident, with Leh plunging to a bone-chilling –9°C, Astore recording –7°C, Kalam dropping to –5°C, and Gupis, Malam Jabba, and Skardu each registering –3°C, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing cold spell.