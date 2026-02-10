Made-for-Pakistan Solution ARVO Launches ARVO Education Press (AEP), Tailored to Outperform Global Standards

Monday, 9th February 2026, marks the official launch of ARVO during a grand event at Pearl Continental Lahore. Prominent education leaders, principals, and franchisees from the Allied Schools network, along with educators, gathered to experience a system built to deliver value through integration.

Chairman Mian Amer Mehmood outlined the long-term vision of an education model in which curriculum, technology, and teacher enablement function as a single strategic framework. During the event, attendees participated in interactive demonstrations and saw how QR-enabled textbooks, digital platforms, and structured resources work together seamlessly.

This was not a conceptual presentation; it was a visual model working live!

The key milestone of the ARVO launch was the introduction of ARVO Education Press (AEP), the publishing engine behind the ARVO ecosystem. AEP delivers high-quality, reasonably priced textbooks, crafted by leading subject experts. These books are grounded in learning science and aligned with current standards.

Emerging from the four-decade legacy of educational excellence of the Punjab Group, ARVO is a transformative EdTech platform that brings together three essential pillars in one cohesive system: affordable, high-quality curriculum, integrated technologies, LMS capabilities, and structured professional development for teachers.

The question may arise: Why is ARVO needed? Across Pakistan, schools are under pressure to modernize. School administrators grapple to balance the quality and costs. Teachers struggle to deliver deep conceptual learning, Parents demand visibility and progress, and students need future-ready skills. Yet many institutions operate through disconnected, manual, and dated tools.

ARVO is built to change that!

Derived from the Finnish word for ‘value’, ARVO is a platform whose core principle is creating measurable value for schools, teachers, students, and parents through integration, not addition.

ARVO has officially introduced its integrated platform in Pakistan, designed to modernize curriculum delivery, strengthen teachers’ support, and improve student engagement while reducing the time and cost impact of the fragmented systems.

Instead of managing separate publishers, portals, and training providers, with ARVO, schools operate through one connected ecosystem. Textbooks link directly to digital resources; teachers access structured guides, and administrators gain measurable visibility into implementation and engagement. As a result, the outcome is practical and immediate. ARVO saves time, reduces complexity, and delivers measurable value.

As part of the initial rollout, ARVO launched 30 student books and 30 teacher guides for Classes 1–5, covering core subjects including English, Urdu, Social Science, ICT, Mathematics, and Science. In parallel, ARVO introduced a training and certification program focused on pedagogy and effective classroom teaching.

ARVO is engineered for sustainable collaboration. Its ecosystem model enables schools to standardize delivery, strengthen instructional quality, monitor outcomes, and eliminate inefficiencies caused by disconnected systems. As ARVO expands, its objective remains clear: deliver lasting change through integration, not addition.

For Pakistan’s educational leaders, the question is no longer whether to modernize, but how. ARVO offers a Made-for-Pakistan solution, built to outperform global standards and anchored in local value.

The future of learning is not theoretical.

With ARVO, it is operational.