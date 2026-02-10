NADRA unveils 2,000+ e-Franchise centres to simplify CNIC Renewal Nationwide!

KARACHI – Imagine walking into small centre just down street from your home and walking out with your renewed CNIC in hand, no long lines, no endless paperwork, no hassle. That’s exactly what NADRA’s new e-franchise network promises.

NADRA rolled out massive network of ‘e-franchise’ centres across Pakistan, making CNIC renewal and replacement faster and more convenient than ever. Citizens no longer need to queue at main offices—now they can access services at authorized local centres in their own neighbourhoods.

NADRA spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali revealed that the initiative began with just 18 pilot centres and, following overwhelming success, has exploded to over 2,000 centres nationwide.

The process is simple, secure, and requires no smartphone or internet. Citizens can visit a local franchise, provide their CNIC number, and have their photograph and fingerprints verified directly through NADRA’s database.

Currently, centres handle only CNIC renewals and lost card replacements, with no FIR required. For those concerned about data safety, NADRA’s Pak-Identity app allows users to monitor exactly when, how, and by whom their personal information, including CNIC numbers, fingerprints, and QR codes, has been accessed.

Women applying for CNICs no longer need their parents’ ID cards. They can now obtain a CNIC using their B-Form, marriage certificate, and husband’s registration details.