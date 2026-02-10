Salman Safdar named ‘Friend of Court’ to report on Imran Khan’s treatment in jail

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Barrister Salman Safdar as “Friend of the Court” (Amicus Curiae) to report on the condition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail and the facilities provided to him.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi personally directed Salman Safdar to visit Adiala Jail and submit detailed written report on Imran Khan’s physical and mental state, as well as the amenities available to him. CJP stressed that Salman Safdar must face no obstacles in meeting the former Prime Minister and assured him that the court would be accessible if any issues arise.

The drama unfolded further when the Attorney General presented a report covering August 5 to August 18, 2023, noting it pertained to Imran Khan’s time in Attock Jail. The Chief Justice reacted by reaffirming Salman Safdar’s appointment as the court’s official representative to verify the situation firsthand.

Courtroom saw tension when Imran Khan’s lawyer, Latif Khosa, approached the rostrum, complaining that he was also being denied access to meet his client. Chief Justice Afridi addressed him firmly: “We have issued the order, Salman Safdar will go today!”

The court has made it clear that it will review Salman Safdar’s report carefully and issue a decision the day after tomorrow, keeping the nation on edge about the fate and treatment of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister behind bars.

This unprecedented move by the Supreme Court has grabbed headlines, signaling intense judicial scrutiny and highlighting the ongoing political and legal storm surrounding Imran Khan.