Honda cuts prices of Civic, BRV variants

LAHORE – Honda Atlas Cars Limited has announced a cut in the prices of their cars except City variant.

The development comes on the heels of the government’s decision to reduce taxes on vehicles and facilitate the auto sector.

“Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is grateful to the Government of Pakistan for taking a keen interest in facilitating the auto industry and for undertaking measures for the betterment of the industry as well as its consumers,” read statement by the automaker.

The prices of Civic and BR-V variants have been reduced by up to Rs135,000 while the new prices will be implemented from July 1, 2021.

Honda has reduced the price of Civic’s Turbo variant by Rs135,000 to Rs4.56 million while the prices of Civic 1.8 and Oriel have been reduced by Rs115,000 to Rs3.61 million and Rs3.86 million, respectively.

The new price of BRV stands at Rs3.37 million after a cut of Rs105,000 in its price.

Meanwhile, Changan has also reduced the prices of its Alsvin variants by Rs60,000. The new price of Lumiere stands at Rs2.59 million while two basic manual and automatic models are priced at Rs2.15 million and Rs2.4 million, respectively.

Similarly, the prices of Karvaan and Karvaan Plus have been decreased by Rs100,000 to Rs1.4 million and Rs1.54 million, respectively.