Algerian PM Ayman tests positive for COVID-19

10:05 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Algerian PM Ayman tests positive for COVID-19
Share

Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane tested positive for COVID-19, Algerian state TV confirmed on Saturday.

The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will remain in isolation for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually.

The total number cases have reached to 144,483 in Algeria while death toll has surged to 3811 since the pandemic hit the country.

More than 100,000 people have so far recovered from the virus.

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million ... 07:38 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

GENEVA – The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, with the ...

More From This Category
China airlifts citizens from Afghanistan as ...
06:11 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
KP bans unvaccinated people from wedding ...
02:32 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
US Defense Chief calls on int’l community to ...
01:05 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Pakistan likely to challenge UK high court’s ...
12:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 ...
09:07 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
We control over 85 percent of Afghan territory, ...
11:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok to remove videos that violate policy automatically
06:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr