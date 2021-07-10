Algerian PM Ayman tests positive for COVID-19
10:05 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane tested positive for COVID-19, Algerian state TV confirmed on Saturday.
The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will remain in isolation for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually.
The total number cases have reached to 144,483 in Algeria while death toll has surged to 3811 since the pandemic hit the country.
More than 100,000 people have so far recovered from the virus.
World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million ... 07:38 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
GENEVA – The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, with the ...
