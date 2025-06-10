Budget 2025-26: Federal cabinet rejects 6% salary hike for govt employees

The federal cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has given its approval to the budget proposals for the new fiscal year, with a significant development regarding government employee salaries. Initially, a 6 percent increase was proposed and approved, but Prime Minister Sharif reportedly rejected this, advocating for a more substantial 10 percent raise, which the cabinet subsequently endorsed.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam confirmed the increase, stating that employees’ salaries have been raised by 10 percent.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, projected to exceed PKR 17.6 trillion, is set to be presented in the National Assembly later this evening under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.