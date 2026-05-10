25 sacrificial animals stolen in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar ahead of Eidul Azha

KARACHI – In a shocking incident in Gulistan-e-Johar, 25 goats brought for sale ahead of Eidul Azha were stolen, with CCTV footage of the theft also surfacing.

According to details, incidents of livestock theft have started emerging in Karachi as Eidul Adha approaches. The theft took place in Block 8 of Gulistan-e-Johar, within the jurisdiction of Malir Cantt police station, where unidentified thieves stole 25 goats during the night between Friday and Saturday.

The suspects, reportedly traveling on motorcycles and in a car, loaded the goats onto a Suzuki pickup and fled the scene. A case has been registered at Malir Cantt police station.

According to the owner, Muhammad Osama Khan, the stolen goats were worth more than Rs1.9 million and had been brought to the city for sale during Eidul Adha.

Police said CCTV footage of the suspects has been obtained, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest those involved.